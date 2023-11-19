StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.79. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

