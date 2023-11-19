StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 11.7 %

CTHR opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

