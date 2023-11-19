StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Enservco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.