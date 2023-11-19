StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

