StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIF opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.28.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

