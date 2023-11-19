StockNews.com Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

