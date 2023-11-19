StockNews.com Lowers Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Weis Markets stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 32.69%.
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
