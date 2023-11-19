StockNews.com Lowers Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Weis Markets stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

Weis Markets Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weis Markets by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 31.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at $1,440,000.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

