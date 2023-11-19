Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 130 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.06. The company had a trading volume of 666,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,760. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

