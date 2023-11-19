Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG remained flat at $78.79 on Friday. 848,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

