Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $288.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.47. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.74 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,638 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

