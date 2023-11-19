Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $36,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

