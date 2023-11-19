Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $129.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

