TD Securities Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$14.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.46.

BDT stock opened at C$12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$646.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$6.92 and a 52-week high of C$12.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

