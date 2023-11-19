TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,204 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $22,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX opened at $98.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $108,600.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,227,658 shares of company stock valued at $117,346,823 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

