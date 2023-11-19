Telcoin Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $128.37 million and approximately $534,013.15 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Telcoin

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

