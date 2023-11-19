Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s 6th Largest Position

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,180,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 149,075 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tesla were worth $573,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 171,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 133,352 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.30. The stock had a trading volume of 142,766,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,865,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.70. The firm has a market cap of $744.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

