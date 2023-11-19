Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is ProShare Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,321,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 124,838 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Tesla worth $607,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.30. The stock had a trading volume of 142,766,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,865,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $744.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

