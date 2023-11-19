Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,830 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 30,723 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,211.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,921.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,671. The company has a market capitalization of $182.04 million, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.92. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SPWH

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.