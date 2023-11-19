Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.54. 227,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,215. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Rush Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

