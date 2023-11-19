Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 51.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 223,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 12,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,819. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.