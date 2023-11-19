Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,280,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLO has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 729,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,842,457.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,950,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

