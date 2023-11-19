Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.84% of RGC Resources worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $445,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 3,127.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

RGC Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 20,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,793. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $169 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.82 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -658.28%.

Insider Activity at RGC Resources

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 1,534 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,842.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 164,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,525.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $27,842.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 164,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,525.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,681.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,466 shares of company stock worth $80,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RGC Resources Profile

(Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Recommended Stories

