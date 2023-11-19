Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 786,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 847,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Insider Activity at Farmer Bros.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,368.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FARM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,477. Farmer Bros. Co. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $54.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FARM

Farmer Bros. Profile

(Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.