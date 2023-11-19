Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Hawkins accounts for 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Hawkins worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawkins Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HWKN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 175,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,941. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

