Teton Advisors Inc. Has $711,000 Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Movado Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Movado Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Movado Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MOV stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 132,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Movado Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Movado Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on MOV

Movado Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.