Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Nathan’s Famous comprises approximately 4.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.21% of Nathan’s Famous worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

NATH traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. 9,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $272.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

