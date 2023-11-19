Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,350. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.62.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

