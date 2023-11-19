Teton Advisors Inc. Makes New $508,000 Investment in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SkyWater Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 60,681 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 188,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 134.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 8.0 %

SKYT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 235,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $318.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 4.19. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About SkyWater Technology

(Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

