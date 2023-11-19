Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises 1.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Skyline Champion worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,119,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,224,000 after buying an additional 781,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,368,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,608.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 395,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after buying an additional 372,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

NYSE:SKY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 574,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

