Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 473,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gencor Industries accounts for approximately 2.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.34. 23,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,319. The company has a market cap of $210.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.54. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

