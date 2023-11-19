Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 253,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLGEA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,928. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $553.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

