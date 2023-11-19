Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,394 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $156,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.62. 7,524,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,815. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.