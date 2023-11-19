THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. THC Biomed Intl shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 31,615 shares changing hands.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Down 27.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About THC Biomed Intl

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

