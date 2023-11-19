The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.