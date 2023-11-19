The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $6,862,827. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,496. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

