The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.75

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.75 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.95 ($0.18). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,225,925 shares trading hands.

The Parkmead Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.36.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

