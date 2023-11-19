The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $42,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.9 %

JOE traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,912. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.35. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

