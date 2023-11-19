The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.