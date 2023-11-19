The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 164,824 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

