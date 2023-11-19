TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of TXMD opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

