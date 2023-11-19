Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 177,524 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 2,958.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,524 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.17% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

