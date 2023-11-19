Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,257 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.19% of Equitrans Midstream worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,001,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after acquiring an additional 924,458 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 194.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 178.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ETRN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

