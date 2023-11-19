Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.