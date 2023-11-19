Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,453,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 531.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 66,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

