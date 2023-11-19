Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.08% of Antero Resources worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 55.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,986,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AR

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.