Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SandRidge Energy

In other news, CEO Grayson R. Pranin sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $76,678.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

