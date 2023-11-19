Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,360 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 30.0% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 1,078,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 392,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 657.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 2,098,230 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 36.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 4.23.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Digital

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.