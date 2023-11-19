Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,233 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 54,198 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 62,589 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 198,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,243 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

