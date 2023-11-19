Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after acquiring an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

