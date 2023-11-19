Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,132 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vector Group worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after buying an additional 270,606 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1,509.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 962,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Vector Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vector Group news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 797,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,510.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.40%.

Vector Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.